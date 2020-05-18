Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.