Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.83.

LGND opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $37,395.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 155,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,442.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

