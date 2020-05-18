Liberum Capital Trims Ferguson (LON:FERG) Target Price to GBX 6,000

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,210 ($81.69).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,818 ($76.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,289.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

