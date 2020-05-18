Liberum Capital Trims Britvic (LON:BVIC) Target Price to GBX 750

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVIC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 839.23 ($11.04).

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC stock opened at GBX 706.50 ($9.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 849.92.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.