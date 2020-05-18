Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 375 ($4.93).

LON WIN opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.28. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.20). The firm has a market cap of $247.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

