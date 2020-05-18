Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells $6,338,083.11 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 11th, John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $7,864,051.95.

LBRDA stock opened at $120.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.51. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $138.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth $3,612,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

