LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

LHCG stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,576,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 48,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,915,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

