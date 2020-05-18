Leisure Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $116.08. 2,385,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

