Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €50.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.24 ($60.74).

Shares of LXS opened at €44.61 ($51.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.97. Lanxess has a one year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

