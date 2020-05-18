Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.28. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $113,050.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,228.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,785 shares of company stock worth $904,824 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

