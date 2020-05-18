Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 383.2% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 17,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

