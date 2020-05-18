Kyber Network Tops One Day Volume of $45.50 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00006585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $114.05 million and $45.50 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.03461215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031153 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,861,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,028,289 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.