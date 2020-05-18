Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of KURA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

