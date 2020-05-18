Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

