Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 459,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 185,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

