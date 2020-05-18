Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Sidoti from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:KFY traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

