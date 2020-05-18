Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Buys 149 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.15. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.