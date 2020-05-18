Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KL. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE KL opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

