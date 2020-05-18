Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON KCT opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.71) on Thursday. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million and a P/E ratio of -29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kin and Carta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

