Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $16.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.