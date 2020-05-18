Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

KE stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 330,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 305,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

