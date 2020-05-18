KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 519,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.