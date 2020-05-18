Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives C$3.33 Average PT from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.02. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 million and a PE ratio of 33.61.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

