Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. ValuEngine downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $831.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Kaman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kaman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

