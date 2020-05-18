Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $6.50 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

