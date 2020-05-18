Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.68

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $660.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

