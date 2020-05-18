K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of KPLUY stock remained flat at $$2.88 on Friday. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

