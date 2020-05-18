JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

