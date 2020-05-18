JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HENKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.78. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

