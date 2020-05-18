JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

