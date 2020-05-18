JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €3.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.60) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.35) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €3.93 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

