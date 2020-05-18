JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €3.08 ($3.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €2.25 ($2.62) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.74 ($3.18).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.