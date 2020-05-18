JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.63 ($147.24).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR opened at €118.85 ($138.20) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.59. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.17 and a 200-day moving average of €106.90.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.