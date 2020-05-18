Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

NYSE JT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 164,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

