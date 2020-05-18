Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $4.38 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

