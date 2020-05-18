Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Price Target to GBX 730

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

OXB opened at GBX 795 ($10.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.02 million and a P/E ratio of -68.53. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 665.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 623.28.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £9,936 ($13,070.24). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £2,675.43 ($3,519.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,833.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

