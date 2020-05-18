Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €17.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €19.78 ($23.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of €25.18 ($29.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.42.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

