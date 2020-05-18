JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. JD.Com traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 336715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JD. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

