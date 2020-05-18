JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $59.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $390,517,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $152,911,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,029,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

