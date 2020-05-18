JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Benchmark

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.
Shares of JD opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
