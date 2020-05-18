JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Benchmark

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.