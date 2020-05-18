Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

