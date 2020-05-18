Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.14.

JKHY opened at $189.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $190.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

