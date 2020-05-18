iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $193.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.