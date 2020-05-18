iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.18

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.18 and last traded at $134.41, with a volume of 35928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

