iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.18

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.18 and last traded at $134.41, with a volume of 35928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
