Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
