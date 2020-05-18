Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.