iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Dougherty & Co

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.
IRBT stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iRobot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
