iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Dougherty & Co

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iRobot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.