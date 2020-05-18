IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IQEPF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. IQE has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.10.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

