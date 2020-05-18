Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flowserve (FLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) recently:

5/11/2020 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Flowserve is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Flowserve is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We believe that Flowserve is poised to benefit from strengthening end markets — including oil and gas, chemical as well as thermal solar — and transformational initiatives in the long run. The company invests its funds primarily to enhance organic growth and Flowserve 2.0, a multi-year program. Moreover, it is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share repurchase programs. The company’s solid liquidity position enables it to cover its immediate liabilities. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has withdrawn its guidance for 2020 on end-market uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Restructuring expenses and high debt levels can be detrimental to the company. Its earnings estimates have been lowered for 2020 and 2021.”

4/1/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $30.00.

3/25/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Get Flowserve Corp alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Flowserve by 141.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.