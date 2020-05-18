Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.33 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

In other Inuvo news, CEO Richard K. Howe bought 634,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $114,171.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Terrell bought 314,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $56,571.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.64% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

