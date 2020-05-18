IntriCon (IIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect IntriCon to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2020

Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $11.42 on Monday. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

